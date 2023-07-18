Slash pile spontaneously combusts north of Vernon

Photo: Dawn Tucker

BX-Swan Lake firefighters doused a fire in a slash pile near the former Motoplex racetrack north of Vernon Monday evening.

Both BX and Armstrong crews were called the scene about 5 p.m., but the Armstrong crew was turned back to respond to fire in the rural area on the northern boundary of Spallumcheen.

BX Fire Chief Bill Wacey says the slash pile appears to have "spontaneously combusted" as there was nobody in the vicinity or signs of recent activity.

The pile was about 20x30 feet in size.

"It sounds like it had some heat in it and spontaneously combusted with the high winds," Wacey said Tuesday morning.

He said there was "nothing nefarious" about the incident.

Crews doused the fire as the Armstrong-Spallumcheen crew responded to a fire caused by a tree falling on power lines.