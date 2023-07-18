Tree onto power line sparks fire along fence line north of Armstrong

Photo: ASFD/file

Firefighters doused a fire sparked by a falling tree Monday evening north of Armstrong.

Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings says a tree fell on a power line, energizing a fence and starting the fire on 2300 block of Pyott Road.

The fire started getting into trees and burned in grass along the fence.

The fire was just outside the department's protection area, but crews responded and doused the fire, which had spread along the fence line.

Cummings says residents had already started to battle the flames and did "an excellent job" before fire crews arrived.

Crews were on scene for about an hour.

"It had real potential to blow up with the wind we had," said Cummings.