Vernon council rubber stamps report on parks and rec fees, despite chamber opposition

Photo: Jon Manchester

A consultant's assessment of Vernon parks and recreation fees was ratified by council Monday, despite concerns from the chamber of commerce.

That followed a scathing report by the chamber that blasted city rental fees as being too high and scaring away events.

The chamber again said it was "disappointed" following council's Monday morning committee of the whole meeting.

“I do have a bit of a concern that some of the suggestions by the chamber need to be considered in this report, at least addressed, because it’s already in the media … there should at least be some discussion between the chamber and the consultant,” Coun. Brian Quiring said during council's afternoon session.

City chief administrative officer Patti Bridal said the consultant received letters opposed to the city's fee structure from organizations including the chamber, Vernon Winter Carnival, Fantastic Sports Society and others.

“It's the intent that those letters will form part of the report coming back from rec services regarding the recommendations from the consultant,” Bridal told council.

Coun. Teresa Durning said she wanted to reiterate for the public that the letters were received and acknowledged.

Meanwhile, the chamber says the city ignored concerns raised in the letters by simply accepting the consultant's report.

Chamber general manager Dan Proulx told Castanet, Monday that the report contained no comparative fee information from other communities.

"While it may be difficult to completely compare apples to apples, it would be beneficial to see where Vernon sits in terms of fees. From data the chamber gathered, Vernon charges the highest rates for the farmers markets and sports fields. We supplied this information to council but, once again, it was not referenced at the meeting," said Proulx.

The chamber recently conducted its own survey, which showed 70 per cent of user groups are dissatisfied with the city fees. That's a departure from what the city consultant's report showed, which ignored rental fees and only said that respondents believe rec program admission fees are "fair."

Council passed a motion directing staff to implement recommendations as presented by the consultants.

Those include a five per cent increase to admission fees, and implementation of user surcharges to pay for venue improvements.