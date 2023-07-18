Lincoln Lanes could stay open - with help from city

Photo: realtor.ca

Vernon's Lincoln Lanes might have a chance at remaining open – if it becomes city owned.

Council agreed, Monday, to have staff look into the possibility of the City of Vernon purchasing the bowling alley.

Heather Leask came before council as a representative for the bowling community, and asked Vernon to “form a committee to investigate the opportunity purchasing Lincoln lanes provides to the expansion of its active living facilities and services.”

She said the city’s real estate manager had told the owners of Lincoln Lanes that city administration was "not in favour" of purchasing the bowling alley.

“No reasons were provided. Given the 2,700 signatures on the petition circulated, I have to say the response felt dismissive,” said Leask.

A petition asking the city to help the bowling alley started in June and reached 2,683 signatures as of Monday evening. More than 1,000 of those came in the first 24 hours.

She added that the lanes could alternatively be dismantled and moved, freeing up the land for the city to use. The property has been rezoned from commercial to multi-family housing, something some members of council were intrigued by.

Coun. Kelly Fehr said he's concerned about possible tax hikes to residents if the city were to buy the alley, as it would be a new service for the city.

“I think that the property is absolutely perfect for housing,” said Fehr.

Leask pointed to Port Coquitlam’s decision to buy its community bowling alley and move it, saying it doesn’t need to be “either housing or bowling – it could be both.”

Acting Mayor Akbal Mund said moving the alley could be a good idea, and said the area might be more appropriate for housing, being centrally located.

Leask said bowling is a more accessible sport for Vernonites than a lot of other activities, pointing to pickleball's long waiting list and the high cost of other sports.

The bowling alley has been for sale since September 2022, and was last listed for a reduced $1,885,000.

Leask said the alley has garnered interest, but no buyers, because of the multi-family housing zoning it has.

She said buyers would need to subsidize the lanes with a restaurant and liquor services, which would not be possible with that zoning.

“So, it just became impossible for someone to purchase that and make a living off it ... so we now come to council with the hope that you'll help us save the lanes,” said Leask.

City staff is putting a report together for council's next meeting Aug. 14, when it will debate the idea.