Fire safety signage will be going back up in Vernon

Photo: Pixabay

Signage warning Vernonites and visitors about fire safety will be going up, again.

Coun. Brian Quiring brought the issue up during Monday’s council meeting and pointed to the recent fire in Ellison Provincial Park, saying it was “definitely human caused.”

Quiring inquired about the possibility of putting signs back up, reminding people not to toss lit cigarettes out their car windows.

He said the signage has gone up in the past during periods of severe drought like the area is seeing now. He added that he'd like to see that signage go up again.

Because the next council meeting isn’t until Aug. 14, council agreed to source the signage through the city’s operation services.

Staff said it wasn’t sure what the cost of the signs would be, but it would most likely be in the thousands of dollars.

Quiring put forward a motion to put the signage up, which passed.

Acting Mayor Akbal Mund said the funds would most likely come from the city's uncommitted fund.