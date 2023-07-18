Youths begin summer of training at Vernon cadet camp

Jon Manchester

Things are starting to get busy at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Busloads of youths from across Canada arrived at the cadet camp over the weekend, and on Monday were busy being outfitted with uniforms, boots, and all the other things the young cadets will need for their training.

Courses in marksmanship, drill and ceremonial, fitness and sports, and band will continue until early August.

Just under 300 cadets will spend their summer at the camp, an increase of about 100 from last year, which was the first since the pandemic shutdown. But that's a far cry from the 1,000 or more who typically came to Vernon for the summer before COVID.

They're told what to do and when to do it by a team of 89 staff cadets and a command team of serving military members head by commanding officer Lieut.-Col. Ken Prince.

Alana Nguyen is Cadet Chief Warrant Officer and Cadet Regimental Sgt. Major – that makes her the top-ranking cadet on the camp.

She's from Surrey, and this is her first time as a staff cadet at the camp.

But, she has attended the camp twice prior.

The 18 year old has been a cadet since 2017.

The camp first opened in 1949 as a military training centre.

Some 90,000 cadets and staff have passed through the camp gates over the decades.

The camp serves youth aged 12 to 18.

Across Canada, more 57,000 youth are involved in cadet programs.