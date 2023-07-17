Vernon to get crisis integrated-response crisis team

Photo: BC Gov't Minister of Mental Health and Addictions?Jennifer Whiteside.

Vernon is among communities that will benefit from new mobile, integrated-response teams to help tackle mental-health and substance-use crises.

The teams will also expand to include Abbotsford, Port Coquitlam/Coquitlam, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Penticton, Squamish, Prince Rupert and Vancouver Island's Westshore.

The teams will help people in crisis while freeing up police resources to focus on crime.

"When people are in crisis because of mental-health challenges, we want them met with compassion and appropriate care," says Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside.

"We are expanding crisis-response teams across the province to ensure that at their most vulnerable time, people in distress in our communities receive a health-focused response and connections to the services and supports they need on their pathway to well-being."

The specialized teams pair a police officer with a health-care professional to respond to mental-health calls made to the police.

They provide on-site emotional and mental-health assessments, crisis intervention and referrals to appropriate services in the community.

The teams are jointly supported by the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. The province has committed $3 million to fund them.

With communities now selected, health authorities and local police will begin planning together to recruit staff and put services in place.

Teams currently operate in Kamloops, Kelowna, Prince George, Fort St. John, Richmond, Surrey, Vancouver, North Shore, Nanaimo and Victoria.

In B.C., one in five interactions with police involves someone with a mental-health disorder.