City of Vernon's reclaimed water system springs a leak near Commonage Pond

Photo: Google Street View Commonage Pond.

City of Vernon crews are pumping water from a leak in its reclaimed water spray irrigation system.

The leak is located near the Regional Compost Facility on Commonage Road.

City spokesperson Christy Poirier says the main line that carries the reclaimed water is approximately four metres deep, in a location of high ground water.

"This makes the repair extremely challenging," says Poirier.



The city is working with engineers "to determine the safest, most efficient course of action to complete the repair," says Poirier.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has been notified of the leak, as the system is regulated by the province.

Area residents have complained of odour and feared the leak has been spilling into Commonage Pond.

Poirier says the leak is of tertiary treated reclaimed water from the Vernon water treatment plant.

Water from the plant goes to the McKay Reservoir, where it is stored before being used in the city's spray irrigation program.

The leak has apparently been going on for as long as three weeks, according to residents.

City crews could be seen Monday with a vacuum truck and pumps at the scene of the leak. There was no water on Commonage Road, but appeared to be water in the ditch.