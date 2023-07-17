Man charged with arson in wake of small fires set outside Vernon businesses

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A local man has been charged with three counts of arson following a string of early morning fires in Vernon, Thursday.

Roman Roy Ooley, 34, has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Police received a report July 13 of several fires lit outside businesses on 30th Avenue and 34th Street.

“Around 4:45 a.m., employees at one of the locations were arriving for work when they found a pile of smouldering debris along the side of the building,” Vernon RCMP say.

“After extinguishing the fire, they noticed another small fire across the street outside of another business, which they also put out.”

Video surveillance from the area was collected as part of the investigation.

It shows the suspect lighting fires at three seperate locations, in quick succession.

RCMP say a detailed review of footage identified the suspect as Ooley, who was arrested later that day.

"This type of reckless behaviour endangers and puts our entire community at risk," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Thankfully, no serious damage resulted, however, we are very aware the outcome of this situation could have been much different, even disastrous."