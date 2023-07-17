Chamber says concerns over rental fees 'ignored' by City of Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's chamber of commerce says the city has "ignored" community groups' concerns over the cost of renting city facilities.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce says it is disappointed in the city's response – and that its consultant's report is in direct contradiction with feedback sought from local user groups.

Chamber representatives attended council's Monday morning meeting for the presentation of a consultant's report on a review of parks and recreation fees.

The agenda included letters from the chamber as well as Creative Chaos, Vernon Winter Carnival, Funtastic Sports Society, Shoparama, and Vernon Farmers Market – all expressing concern will rental fees.

"There was absolutely no mention of the concerns raised in the letters by the organizations in terms of fees, customer service and facility maintenance. The fact that these concerns were side-stepped is extremely disappointing," chamber general manager Dan Proulx said Monday.

"Council also completely overlooked calls from the chamber to partner with user groups and form a task force that investigates booking fees and customer service levels that encourages events from the perspective of community pride and economic development.

"We expected council would want to hear from community organizations that have experience with public facilities, but obviously that's not the case."

Council received the consultant's report and directed staff to implement its recommendations, but the chamber is concerned council direction will be based solely on the document.

"The report contained no fee information from other communities, and while it may be difficult to completely compare apples to apples, it would be beneficial to see where Vernon sits in terms of fees. From data the chamber gathered, Vernon charges the highest rates for the farmers markets and sports fields. We supplied this information to the council but, once again, it was not referenced at the meeting," said Proulx.

The chamber's own survey of users contradicts the consultant's report, which suggested user groups think fees are fair. Meanwhile, the chamber's survey found 70 per cent are dissatisfied with fees.

"We were also shocked to learn that the consultant's report suggests even higher user fees for facilities and that council should hand out grants to groups that require lower fees. The reality is that grants wouldn't be required if fees were reasonable and recognized the hard work of non-profits and the value events bring to our community."

The chamber says it will reach out to councillors, pushing its call for a task force.

"Despite a lack of interest and action from council, the chamber will continue to ensure that non-profits and event organizers have a voice.

"The social and economic fabric of this community depends on a vibrant and diverse event sector, and that is a vision we want city council to embrace," said Proulx.