Non-boaters fill trailer parking at popular park south of Vernon, raising concerns

Photo: Wayne Derkach

A scorching weekend and the popularity of Kalamalka Lake and the Okanagan Rail Trail led to some parking frustration at Kekuli Bay Provincial Park over the weekend.

Boater Wayne Derkach says safety is a growing concern as non-boaters fill up the trailer parking spots at the park.

That leaves trucks and trailers with nowhere else to park but along the park access road, narrowing it to a single lane.

"Over 50 % of the designated spots for vehicles with trailers were taken by single vehicles," over the weekend, says Derkach.

"The entrance road is already narrow enough."

He estimates as many as 50 trailer spots were filled by other vehicles both Saturday and Sunday.

"I get that it's a destination for the Rail Trail," he says. "They unload their bikes and take off from there ... but there's signs right there saying it's trailer parking."

He says boaters are starting to get frustrated, and the situation could lead confrontations.

Twenty to 30 trucks and trailers lined the access road on Sunday, says Derkach.

"It was very busy at the park Saturday and Sunday ... the second day, all the spots were full before noon.

"It's a recipe for something to happen," he says as frustrations mount.

"It was a gong show at the launch, too, but it was respectful ... the parking, that's just disrespectful."

Derkach says there was no parking enforcement by parks staff.