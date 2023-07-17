Vernon's Cooper Humphreys breezes to B.C. Men's Amateur Golf Championship

Photo: BC Golf

Vernon's Cooper Humphreys never let anyone get close as he breezed to the B.C. Men's Amateur Championship in Parksville.

The Predator Ridge junior golfer scored an impressive 14 under par at Morningstar Golf Club, six strokes ahead of his closest competition.

"Humphreys put on a ball-striking clinic," BC Golf reported Friday.

"I had no idea how much I won by," Humphreys told BC Golf.

"I was just out there playing golf and seeing what happens."

He finished the tournament with rounds of 67, 66 and 68.

Eyes have been on the Vernon phenom since he tied for third in the 2019 B.C. Amateur Championship when he was just 14 years old.

Two years later, he won the Canadian Juvenile Boys Championship.

Humphreys was also a member of the Canadian boys team, who won gold at the Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan last year and struck gold again at the Canada Summer Games.