Discover Aviation Day stays grounded in Vernon due to wildfire smoke

Photo: Wayne Emde Kelly Sheret, local freelance instructor, points out aircraft features to some of the 105 youngsters registered for Discover Aviation flights on Saturday.

Smoke from nearby wildfires dashed hopes for flights over the North Okanagan for more than 100 youngsters who had registered for Aviation Discovery on Saturday.

Rob McDicken, event co-ordinator for Discover Aviation Vernon, said the risk level for the 11 pilots and their young passengers was too high.

"We erred on the side of safety," he said.

More than 50 volunteers, including pilots, members of the Vernon Flying Club and the Vernon Photography Club had been on hand to give the young people an introduction to flight.

McDicken said there was no negative feedback from the parents or youths who were hoping to fly.

"It was a bit of a lesson on decision making, and they understood that," he said.

"We’re hoping to reschedule, hopefully for August before the kids return to school," McDicken said.

"But, it depends on the availability of the volunteers. All those who had registered for Saturday will get first call, and we have about 12 on a standby list.”