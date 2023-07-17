Bird flying into power line caused Sunday evening grass fire near Predator Ridge

Photo: Contributed

Firefighters quickly contained a grass fire along Commonage Road in Vernon Sunday evening.

It was the first test of new auxiliary firefighters at the Predator Ridge Fire Station, who were joined by career firefighters with Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

It appears the fire was started by a bird flying into a power line, the City of Vernon says.

The fire broke out about 6 p.m., near MacKay Reservoir, between Predator Ridge and the Bailey Road turnoff.

Firefighters arrived to find a fast-moving grass fire approximately 50x100 feet in size, burning along the roadway.

"Thanks to the public, this fire was quickly reported and firefighters were dispatched. Career firefighters who were stationed at Fire Station 3 (Predator Ridge) due to extreme wildfire risk conditions, were joined by newly activated auxiliary firefighters from the same station. Together, they knocked the fire down quickly and stopped it from spreading even further," says Deputy Fire Chief Mike Walroth.

This was an example of firefighters working together with an alert and vigilant community to quickly get on top of a potentially dangerous situation."

There was no risk to structures in the fire.

To report a wildfire, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or dial *5555 on a cellphone.