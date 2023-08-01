Chambers from across Interior collaborate to review labour market gap study

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Local employers are seeing an "urgent need" to adapt to the expectations of jobseekers as attracting and retaining staff remains a challenge.

That's according to the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber says employers are "grappling with the challenges" as a recent provincial survey found nearly 50% of employers struggled to find qualified candidates within their posted salary range.

Chambers of commerce from across the Thompson-Okanagan met last month to review the survey findings and discuss how to address the labour market gap.

"Notably, more employers in the Thompson-Okanagan region struggled with defining salary ranges and offers compared to the provincial average," key findings from the discussion included.

Chambers from Armstrong-Spallumcheen, Clearwater, Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Lillooet met on July 12 to analyze and discuss data collected in the region by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce.

In the Thompson-Okanagan, 249 jobseekers and 132 employers responded to the survey, which was conducted between Feb. 7 and March 3.

The biggest challenge for employers was finding qualified candidates matching their job description.

Jobseekers reported finding geographically convenient work and good working conditions as their top challenge.

Thompson-Okanagan employers also reported administrative and resource-related barriers related to reviewing applications, while jobseekers reported difficulty getting interviews and networking.

"Employers prioritized work environment/office culture and comprehensive benefits, while jobseekers emphasized work-life balance and salary as the top two crucial factors," the Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber said in a press release.

Both employers and jobseekers expressed the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

While 80% of employers, provincially, reported having policies to support diversity, only 40% of jobseekers said they experienced those policies.

Regional chambers say they hope to address the labour market gap.

To read the full report, click here.