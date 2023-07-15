Spallumcheen wildfire 'officially out', Emergency Operations Center standing down

Photo: Sylvia Voets File photo of the Horseshoe Lake wildfire

The Township of Spallumcheen says the Horseshoe Lake wildfire status is considered officially out as of Saturday morning.

The Township announced they have stood down their Emergency Operations Center at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings said he is currently at the site of the wildfire doing a final walk-through and the majority of the fire department's gear has been pulled out.

"I was happy to call it out at this time," he added. "I just want to thank all of our partners, especially BC Wildfire for what an incredible job and support they provided us with this wildfire. We certainly couldn't have done it without them and they went above and beyond"

BC Wildfire Service has now been off the site for a couple of days.

"On behalf of Mayor Christine Fraser, Spallumcheen Council and staff, we would like to extend a very big Thank You to the quick efforts of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department staff and crews, as well as BC Wildfire Crews, and BX/Swan Lake, Lumby, and Vernon Fire Department crews for their efforts managing the Horseshoe Lake Fire that occurred on Friday, July 7, 2023 and continued to Saturday, July 15, 2023," the township said.

"Included in appreciation is the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP – Armstrong Detachment members who ensured that the residents in the area were notified of the alert. Wildfires are definitely a challenge, and your efforts are appreciated and acknowledged.

The Township would also like to thank the Armstrong Askews Bake Shoppe, Canadian 2 for 1, the Anchor, JJ’s Pizza Plus, and Askews foods for being the vendors we could rely on to ensure that supplies could be provided to our fire crews and staff as they battled the blaze. We appreciate being able to reach out to get the services we need to ensure that the teams were taken care of during their valiant efforts. We live in an incredible community that makes the word “Team” part of why we are such a desirable place to live.

Residents can continue to follow the Township of Spallumcheen website for information related to emergency planning and preparation.