Coldstream to look at agri-tourism policies, no change recommended

Photo: Contributed

Coldstream is reviewing its policies on agri-tourism and is seeking committee input.

Council will receive a report on the sector at its Monday evening meeting.

“Agri-tourism generally refers to the notion of attracting and marketing active farmland to tourists from within or outside the region. The Agricultural Land Commission draws a broad distinction between two categories agri-tourism without accommodation and agri-tourism with accommodation,” the report states.

Agri-tourism without accommodation is considered daytime activities such as farm tours, sleigh/wagon/tractor rides, activities that promote or market livestock, harvest festivals and other seasonal events on a farm for the purpose of promoting or marketing farm products produced on the farm, corn mazes, and other activities.

Agri-tourism with accommodation includes up to 10 units of overnight accommodation, often in the form of tenting or RVing.

“This is a use which can be prohibited by the municipality, and there is no requirement for Coldstream to allow them. At this time, Coldstream does not allow them in the ALR zone,” the report states.

“Agri-tourism accommodation is a difficult activity to regulate, and municipalities have struggled,” the report continues.

“Coldstream currently prohibits it outright, and the only agri-tourism accommodation allowed is under a temporary use permit.

“The Coldstream approach is, all things considered, not unworkable given the current level of interest. The temporary use process gives council complete control over the activity.”

Temporary use permits are not transferable between owners and force a public meeting on each application.

If a use isn't working out, the permits expire and can be denied a renewal.

“Coldstream simply does not get a lot of these applications – there have been two submitted in the past three years,” the report states.

Staff don't recommend any changes to current policy.

To read the full report, click here.