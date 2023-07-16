Coldstream council to consider policy on second homes on ALR land

Photo: Google Maps

Coldstream council will consider its policy on second dwellings on agricultural land.

Proposed Official Community Plan amendments include allowing second homes on properties larger than 4.0 hectares (10 acres).

Coldstream has 168 properties fitting that criteria, while there are more than 500 ALR properties smaller than that.

However, a report to council notes the 197 listed as smaller than one hectare may include "anomalies" such as road slivers or remnants, and "may slightly overstate the number of buildable properties."

Extending the right to construct second dwellings on properties smaller than one hectare is not recommended.

The proposed bylaw also includes a prohibition against strata titling second dwellings on ALR lands to prevent them from being sold off individually from the main parcel.

Proposed guidelines would keep new buildings to within 50 feet of the main dwelling to ensure there is some consideration given to screening adjacent properties and preserve agricultural land.

"The goal of the guidelines will be to protect farmland and reduce future subdivision pressures. The second home should always function as an ancillary use to the main home, sharing its space and driveway, rather than as a stand alone unit that could be subdivided and sold in the future," a report to council states.

It's also recommended the second dwelling be consistent with "rural character" and preserving Coldstream's motto: "Rural Living at its Best."

Council meets next on Monday evening.