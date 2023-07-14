Vernon store owner credits Castanet article with helping to recover stolen mountain bike

Photo: Sataco Bikes

A day after it was stolen from a Vernon shop, Mark Hope has his mountain bike back.

The Satoca Bikes owner had someone walk into the 29th Street store Thursday morning and roll out with a brand new red and blue Titan Racing bike off the showroom floor.

Hope says the bike, worth more than $800, was unique as he had yet to sell one of that model and colour scheme, making it a poor choice for the would-be thief.

On Friday, Hope says he was contacted by a man who said he read the story on Castanet and realized it was the bike he had just purchased from someone off the street.

The man contacted Satoca Bikes and returned the bicycle.

Although the bike is in perfect condition, Hope says he will sell it at a discounted price as a demo model.