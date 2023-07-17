Development would bring 141 apartment units to north end of Vernon

Photo: Seymour Pacific Developments

The north end of Vernon could soon see a lot more residents with a development proposal to build a 141-unit multi-family project in the Walmart area.

A development variance permit application 5975 Lefoy Rd. would see two large buildings just below Pleasant Valley Road, on the Anderson Ranch properties.

The 3.73-acre property is surrounded by a mix of single-detached, multi-family and apartment housing, as well as parks and commercial land uses.

The low-rise apartments would be four storeys tall plus a parkade.

Developer Seymour Pacific Developments is seeking a 50% loading stall variance to permit a total of three loading stalls rather than the required six.

"Considering no commercial uses are proposed, any on-site deliveries occurring on a consistent basis are confined to changes in tenancy, which typically occur at the beginning and end of the month. When moving in or out of units, most vehicles carrying tenant belongings are private vehicles or rental cube vans, both of which fit in a regular parking stall. In the event larger vehicles are used, or more space is requested for running ramps or carting items, stalls adjacent main entrances can be partitioned off with pylons by site crews to create a staging area," the developer says.

It also seeks a variance allowing a continuous building frontage of 98 metres each for the two apartment buildings.

"We believe exceeding the maximum 40-metre standard is acceptable for this location given the 182 metres of street interface along the north property line engaging with both buildings and the proposal's overall conformance to land use objectives defined by the OCP," Seymour Pacific says.

The site is bounded to the north by a future collector road feeding into 20th Street.

The OCP designates surrounding lands as future medium-density residential and community commercial.

The city's Advisory Planning Committee recommends council support the applications.