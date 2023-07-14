Delegation to ask council to save Vernon's Lincoln Lanes

Photo: realtor.ca

A delegation hopes to bowl a strike on Monday when it makes a pitch to Vernon city council that the city buy the Lincoln Lanes bowling alley.

Heather Leask will ask council to consider the purchase and continued operation of the bowling centre on 25th Avenue.

A petition to save the aging venue has garnered more than 2,600 signatures since being launched last month.

The bowling alley was listed for sale last year, and is listed as "prime development property" zoned for row housing.

"Lincoln Lanes in Vernon, BC has been in operation for 50 years ... the recreation services that Vernon offers for swimmers, skaters, athletes, etc. needs to be extended to those who love the sport of five-pin bowling. It is a sport that can be done by any age and any ability level. It keeps children, adults, and seniors active," says Leask.

The 1.18-acre 25th Avenue property was listed last fall for $1,995,000. It has since been dropped to $1,895,000.

The building itself is 10,400 square feet in size and contains 14 five-pin bowling lanes.