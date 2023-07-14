Coldstream honours BC Wildlife Service firefighter killed at Revelstoke fire

Photo: Glacier Media

Flags are at half mast at Coldstream fire halls in honour of a fallen BC Wildlife Service firefighter.

Devyn Gale, 19, was clearing brush near a small fire in a remote area near Revelstoke when she got trapped under a fallen tree Thursday.

Her team immediately began first aid until help arrived, and Gale was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Flags at the Coldstream and Lavington fire halls are being lowered to half mast in Gale's memory.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of this young firefighter who tragically lost her life in the line of duty while working to protect our province as wildfires continue to burn in multiple locations throughout B.C.,” the district said in a press release.