Vernon council to review consultant's report on city rental fees and rates

Photo: Jon Manchester

A consultant's report on City of Vernon rental fees will be presented to council on Monday.

The report follows a chamber of commerce survey the results of which blasted city rental rates.

It gave the example of Vernon Farmers Market fees tripling for use of the Kal Tire Place parking lot – and market management says the fees are expected to triple again over the next 10 years.

The report set out to "determine appropriate fee levels for facility rentals and usage, as well as identify a clear, consistent and predictable way for setting fees and charges moving forward."

However, it notes the process is "technically difficult and politically sensitive."

The consultant says it is "influenced by a variety of arguments, including the 'squeaky wheel syndrome' or 'the way we've always done it."

Rental fees and city costs are based on the projected number of users at any venue, the report states. "If there are fewer participants than expected, recovery targets will fall short."

It also notes that pricing is inconsistent across the region.

The report compared fees and charges with Armstrong, Kamloops, Kelowna, Langford, Mission, New Westminster, Penticton, Port Coquitlam, Salmon Arm, and West Kelowna.

It doesn't give dollar figures and says it is difficult to compare "apples to apples."

However, ice rental rates are below market value for adults and most municipalities use the same hourly rate for youths. Vernon's rental rate for high school grad ceremonies was also "very low in comparison to other municipalities."

In Armstrong, some facilities are run by a private operator, and in Salmon Arm and Langford others are operated by non-profit organizations.

"There appears to be no one municipality in the selection that has consistent user fees that could be used as a baseline," the report states.

"Given the individual make-up of each municipality, its demographics, values, tax base, industry, etc., it is challenging to compare apples to apples, and confirms the need to establish pricing based on balancing the needs of the residents of Greater Vernon with offsetting the costs of providing these services."

Consultations found that admission fees "are generally good" and that users want more low-cost opportunities and increased support with events.

The report recommends a 5% increase based on the consumer price index for 2024 and the establishment of a two-year fees and charges bylaw cycle.

More detailed data analysis is required to confirm costing for fields and rentals, the report says.

'Medium-level' priorities include establishing sport fields and venue rental allocation policies and the consideration of a renewal and replacement fund partially funded from local hotel room taxes.

"During the focus groups, sports and events groups both shared how their tournaments and events bring thousands, and in some instances, millions of dollars to businesses in Vernon," the report states, suggesting the room tax be tapped "to enhance and maintain city facilities and amenities used for sport hosting tournaments and events," as is done in Kamloops.

These and other recommendations would be phased in through 2025.

Recreation fees have typically been funded via a cost-sharing agreement with Coldstream, and RDNO Areas B and C, with Vernon funding 70%, Coldstream 15%, and Areas B and C each paying 7.5%.

However, negotiations on a renewal of that deal broke down, raising the spectre of higher user fees for residents not living within city boundaries.

The top theme mentioned in focus groups was transparency.

"Cost of rentals was a hot topic, and the groups had discussed with each other how much they paid for rentals and services received. The disparity in rates and services created frustration and questions about why some groups were getting preferred rates and services."

The report makes no mention of potentially lowering fees, despite that being the biggest concern in the chamber's survey.

However, it does suggest ways to raise costs, such as user group surcharges to pay for things like sports field improvements and pay parking at city beaches.

"A fundamental shift needs to occur, with the city viewing non-profit events as a benefit to the community and not just its budget. Lower fees and increased service levels will result in more events that benefit everyone, including the city's budget, through additional bookings and concession and beverage sales," chamber president Robin Cardew said.