Vernon's Pete Wise has rescued a countless number of animals over the past 40-plus years

Photo: Facebook Vernon's Pete Wise helps untangle an owl from a barbwire fence.

Pete Wise has been rescuing animals in the North Okanagan for more than 40 years.

The count is in the thousands, and a quick look at his business Facebook page shows Wise dealing with everything from skunks to snakes to porcupines and everything in between.

Wise operates Wise Wildlife Control Services and he is the 'go to' in the Vernon area for just about any situation involving a wild animal.

He charges a fee to do some jobs, but others, like rescuing animals, he does for free, such as a great horned owl that was caught up in a barbed wire fence.

“With the help of the landowner and my wife, we were able to gently extract it and send it over to rehab,” said Wise.

“We get lots of them that get hooked up in barbed wire fences. The unfortunate thing is they get a wing caught up in there and then they start to spin on it and they will actually break their own wing.”

The owl did not break its wing and was sent to the wildlife park in Kamloops where it was nursed back to health and made a complete recovery before being released back into the wild.

And it was all in a day's work for Wise.

“I try to rescue what I can,” said Wise. “If people phone me, I will come and take care of it.”

Wise can get four or five calls a day for help.

“I'm no spring chicken. I am 75 years old. I'll keep going as long as I can, but it has to come to an end sometime,” said Wise. “But for now, as long as my health keeps up and everything is good, I will keep going.”

Wise has also been a pillar of Vernon Search and Rescue.

Next year will mark his 60th anniversary with the group.

Wise encourages anyone with a wild animal situation to give him a call at 250-503-7151.