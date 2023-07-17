Seniors housing non-profit feels 'inundated' as homeless change character of neighbourhood

Photo: Google Street View

A non-profit organization that provides low-cost housing for seniors in Vernon may have to pack up and move due to the changing character of its neighbourhood.

Nicole Kohnert, president of the society that operates the Vernon Abbeyfield House, says the transient and street population that has taken over an empty lot next door to the 27th Avenue home is making life difficult and rental of its suites less desirable to potential tenants.

Kohnert says bylaw staff and RCMP have been called "multiple, multiple times" regarding homeless campers on the other side of the creek that borders Abbeyfield.

Aside from the intimidation open drug use and loitering may have on the senior residents, construction of a makeshift bridge across the creek has seen campers rifling through Abbeyfield property, trying to get into sheds, even defecating and urinating in the creek, which until recently provided a soothing oasis in the Abbeyfield backyard.

"It's a tough situation, knowing that people need to find a place to sleep," said Kohnert.

She has called city councillors, the fire department, even provincial authorities.

"The best case would be a really high fence, but they could still crawl through the culvert," says Kohnert.

"We thought of maybe a huge hedge of brambles, but that would take time to grow. We've played loud classical music, but they started singing and dancing to it.

"The seniors really love that creek, the plants, the ducks ... it gets very discouraging."

Kohnert says it has become harder to fill vacancies since the changes in the neighbourhood – and that may force drastic measures.

Between the camps across the creek and homeless loitering on the linear park just around the corner, "we feel inundated, really pinched."

Abbeyfield is looking potential alternatives, including building a new facility or taking over an existing building – both of which would be costly given the increase in property values since Abbeyfield was established.

"It's a very complex situation, but the problem is just not going away," said Kohnert.

She would like to see the vacant property fenced to keep people out and prevent camps from popping up.

Ideally, she'd like to see the homeless housed, but acknowledges "not all of them really want to be restricted, despite the services that are available."

If Abbeyfield has to move, "it would be like starting all over."

The facility has 11 low-cost units and offers room, board, meals, cleaning and entertainment services for seniors.

Abbeyfield's website says its mission is "to provide a home where elderly people in relatively good health, who may experience loneliness and insecurity, can enjoy the support and comfort of a homelike atmosphere and at the same time keep their independence."

Abbeyfield was founded in England in 1956. There are 1,100 houses worldwide, and more than 20 in Canada.