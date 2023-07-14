RCMP investigating fatal paragliding accident near Lumby

Photo: Randy Meier

RCMP are investigating a fatal paragliding accident near Lumby on Thursday.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. in a field on the 200 block of Mabel Lake Road.

Paramedics attempted to save the unresponsive man's life, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

"The 63-year old Vernon man, an experienced hang-gliding pilot, began a paragliding flight when he suddenly and unexpectedly collided with the ground shortly after takeoff," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"This is an incredibly tragic event, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

No criminality is suspected.

Freedom Flight Park owner Dave Underwood says the victim fell 25 feet during a paragliding lesson.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation.