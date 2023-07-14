South Vernon road micro-surfacing to impact traffic

Photo: City of Vernon

Traffic disruptions are expected from a road rehabilitation project planned for South Vernon this month.

The City of Vernon says the work will begin near the end of July and take about a week to complete.

Contractors will be performing an asphalt-surface treatment known as micro-surfacing.

Micro-surfacing is a polymer asphalt emulsion, which is applied as a thin layer over the existing road surface.

It’s quick to apply, increases skid resistance, restores the surface of the road, and increases the lifespan of the asphalt, the city says.

While micro-surfacing is a technique previously used by the city, it has not occurred for a number of years.

Traffic-control signage and personnel will be on site during the work, to direct traffic and ensure the surface material is allowed to dry.

The public is asked to follow directions as the material is applied wet and will stick to shoes, clothing, car tires, and can be tracked onto carpets or into homes if walked or driven on too soon.

Contractors will be contacting homeowners directly to provide further details about how to access their homes during work.