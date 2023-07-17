Group raises alarm over spread of noxious weeds that can sicken, even kill horses

Chelsey Mutter

Farmers and horse owners are sounding the alarm as noxious weeds are becoming an “epidemic” in the Okanagan, putting animals at risk.

Hoary Alyssum and Shepherd's Purse are toxic to horses, says Judy Keenan, who recently saw hers poisoned by Shepherd's Purse. In 2017, the same thing happened with Hoary Alyssum.

The weeds aren’t just a problem in the Okanagan.

Keenan and Marlene Leroux, a nearby farmer, say the weeds are spreading all over. Northern B.C. is dealing with them, so are places in Alberta.

Part of the reason it continues to spread is the inability to get sprays that control it. Leroux says land owners are required to control noxious weeds themselves, but the pesticide which would kill the weed is only available to people with farm status.

On top of that, she says, land managers and owners haven’t been keeping weeds under control.

“Side roads weren’t being sprayed ... and it spreads, and then people aren’t aware of it and then it gets in their fields and then that’s how it’s bombarded,” says Leroux.

The pair say people aren’t always aware of the weeds and the risk they pose to horses. As the weeds continue to spread, Keenan says it’s becoming practically impossible to buy hay without the dangerous weeds in it.

Keenan says symptoms of ingestion can come on suddenly – both are life threatening.

She says she’s found success with natural ways to help horses recover from the toxins. But the first step, she emphasizes, is to call a veterinarian.

While waiting for her vet, Keenan gave her horses 20 activated charcoal capsules for four days, and put out a five-gallon pail of water with a quarter to a half cup of green clay. This, she says, helped absorb toxins out of the animals' bodies.

“Charcoal does take out the good flora as well. I give pre- and probiotics 4-6 hours after I charcoal.”

It’s not just horses the weeds affect, people have begun noticing dogs reacting poorly as well.

Leroux says her own dog had contact with the weed, and its eyes became swollen.

Kristen Prym says Hoary Alyssum is spreading rapidly into yards and fields, including the BX Dog Park.

“If you spot some, they can be pulled or dug out. But bag them in garbage bags or the special invasive weed bags available at the Eco-Depot. Dumping of these weeds is free,” said Prym.

Leroux says in Northern B.C. communities spray frequently and subsidize people to buy the spray. Groups come together to pull weeds; all things she would like to see here.