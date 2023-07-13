Paragliding lesson ended in tragedy near Lumby after 63-year-old man died

Photo: Randy Meier

The North Okanagan parasailing and hang-gliding community is in shock after losing one of their own.

Freedom Flight Park business owner Dave Underwood said a 63-year-old man died after falling 25 feet during a parasailing lesson near Lumby Thursday morning.

Underwood said the man was an experienced hang-gliding pilot of 13 years who was taking paragliding lessons when tragedy struck.

As part of their lessons, paragliders are pulled by a cable 50 to 60 feet into the air where they practice landing.

Underwood said the man did several successful “low tows” as well as a “high tow” where the pilot soars to more than 500 feet in the air.

“They release the line and come back and land where they started,” Underwood said. “He had done four yesterday and did one high tow this morning.”

On the next run, Underwood said the pilot brought the paraglider up, the winch was activated and he was 25 feet in the air when and he ended up stalling the glider and landing hard on his back.

“We're not sure whether he might have had a medical incident or not. He was an experienced pilot,” Underwood said.

The BC Coroner Service is investigating the tragedy that took place on a section of Mabel Lake Road.