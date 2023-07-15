Chefs from SilverStar Mountain Resort donate time to North Okanagan Valley Gleaners

Photo: Contributed Chefs from SilverStar Mountain Resort Pay it Forward at the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners.

What do chefs from SilverStar Mountain Resort do in the summer?

They volunteer for Vernon's North Okanagan Valley Gleaners.

“This off-season, our mountain chefs have been spending some time and spreading some love in a different kitchen,” said a post bu SilverStar.

“As part of our Play It Forward program, our chefs, along with many other inspired individuals are volunteering at the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners plant in Lavington.”

The local non-profit NOVG was created in 2007, and have provided countless millions of meals to war-torn and impoverished regions of the world.

The NOVG operate a processing plant in Lavington where they dehydrate donated vegetables that are used for for soup stock which is shipped around the world.

So far in 2023, the NOVG have produced as shipped more than seven million meals.

They also collect and ship used medical supplies to nations in need.