Fighters from Vernon, Kelowna to meet in mixed martial arts event in Kamloops

Photo: Unity MMA Vernon's Connor Manahan, left, is competing at Mamba Fight League 12 in Kamloops July 28.

Four Okanagan fighters will meet in the cage at the Mamba Fight League clash in Kamloops.

Vernon's Unity MMA and Kickboxing will have two fighters at the July 28 event.

Unity owner and head coach Raj Kler says Cole Smith will take on Vernon kickboxer and Pacific Top Team Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt Wes Leifke, while Connor Monahan is set to square off against Elijah Leonardo from Kelowna's Toshido Mixed Martial Arts.

Leifke will be making his debut as an amateur MMA fighter.

Smith hopes to improve his 0-1 record in the 165-pound category.

Monahan and Leonoardo both have a 1-1 record and will meet for the Mamba amateur featherweight championship at 140 pounds.

Mamba Fight League 12 will feature all amateur fights and is a 'cross' event, that will feature both MMA and kickboxing.

Kler says the competition will be tight at the first MMA event held in Kamloops in more than a decade.

The fights take place at the Tournament Capital Centre Arena.

“It's kind of interesting because this is used as a farm system for professional fights,” Kler said.

“It's an all-amateur card, but they are looking for the next big fighter.”