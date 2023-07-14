Animal Food Bank needs help in wake of devastating Vernon fire

Photo: Jon Manchester

Work at the Animal Food Bank Foundation is on hold in the wake of this month's devastating downtown Vernon fire.

Early on the morning of July 4, fire gutted the multi-unit building at the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue, destroying six businesses.

Greg Palmer lost his home in the blaze.

He lived in a suite in the commercial building and managed the food bank, which used the site as a storage facility for its charitable works.

The organization serves 30 to 40 families a month, and Palmer says he typically hands out about 100 bags of pet food a week.

But all that has ground to a halt as about 200 bags were lost in the fire, and now the foundation has nowhere to store any new donations.

Palmer, a painter and plasterer by trade and volunteer with the food bank, had just finished renovating the space, which was soon to open to the public.

"It was about midnight, I'd been working late, and I sat down and fell asleep," he says.

The next thing he knew, the fire alarm in the restaurant next door was waking him up.

"There was a lot of smoke. The ceiling is probably about 13 feet, and it was just full of smoke about four feet down from that," he says of the fateful night.

"As soon as I opened the door, there was a fireman there, saying you had better get out."

Palmer had just the clothes on his back and his trusty dog, Melvin.

He went across the street and sat on the curb.

"I thought I'd just wait a couple hours and be back in my place," he says.

"I didn't realize it was going to be a big blaze, or I probably would have grabbed some of my stuff."

Luckily for him, he had left his tools at a job site, so he has been able to continue working.

The fire really took off, he says, once it got into the hair salon in the building.

"That's when the windows blew out and the flames really took hold."

Meanwhile, Palmer had been living out of his car until food bank founder Nicole Frey found out. She has used her travel points to put him in a hotel room.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign to help Palmer get back on his feet has raised more than $3,000.

But he's not the only one who needs help.

The food bank desperately needs a storage space.

Frey says she's hoping someone may come forward with donation of space or a shipping container.

"We can't help anyone right now," says Frey.

She says Pet Planet is doing a month-long fundraiser and planning food drive events to help get the organization back on its feet.

Frey says she's just glad Greg and Melvin are OK ... "the rest can be replaced."