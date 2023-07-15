Deanna Wertz was last seen in July 2016 at her Yankee Flats home

Photo: RCMP/File photo Deanna Wertz

It has been seven years since Deanna Wertz was reported missing from her Yankee Flats home.

Wertz has not been heard from since July, 2016.

She was one of four women who went missing from the North Okanagan-Shuswap area that year.

Caitlin Potts, Nicole Bell and Ashley Simpson were also reported missing within months of each other.

In December 2021, Simpson's former boyfriend, Derek Favell was charged with second-degree murder after her remains were found in a wooded area outside of Salmon Arm.

Police do not believe there is any connection between Simpson and the other missing women.

“As a result of a thorough and comprehensive investigation, no information or evidence has been uncovered that would suggest the circumstances of Ms. Wertz’s disappearance to be criminal in nature,” Insp. Blake MacLeod, Operations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said in an earlier press release.

At the time of Wertz's disappearance, police said “investigators believe that on the morning of July 19, Wertz went for a walk somewhere in the wooded area near her residence on Yankee Flats Road and has not been seen since. Deanna is an avid hiker and was known to enjoy lengthy hikes.”

Upon her disappearance, extensive investigative efforts were carried out by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, including a search that began immediately after she disappeared, but no signs of the Indigenous woman have been found.

Numerous searches of the area around Yankee Flats have been conducted over the past five years, but no sign of any of Wertz has been found.

A fifth woman, Vernon teen Traci Genereaux, was last seen May 29, 2017.

Her remains were found at a farm on Salmon River Road in October 2017 following an extensive search of the property by police.

While RCMP have called her death suspicious, no charges have been filed in her death.

Anyone with information on any of the missing woman is urged to contact their local police.