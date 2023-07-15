Vernon's Forever Home Sanctuary inviting people to take a tour and meet rescued farm animals

Photo: Forever Home Sanctuary

The public is being invited to tour a North Okanagan animal rescue and get up close and personal with the cute critters.

Forever Home Sanctuary, a local farm-animal rescue, is open to the public for guided tours, providing a unique opportunity for individuals to witness firsthand the work being done to rescue and care for farmed animals in need.

Forever Home Sanctuary co-founder Angie Ioakimidou, said the facility has been “a light of hope for countless animals, providing a safe haven for those who have experienced neglect, abuse, abandonment or need to be re-homed. With its mission deeply rooted in compassion, education, and advocacy, the sanctuary has successfully rehabilitated and provided lifelong care to a diverse range of farmed animals, including goats, sheep, horses, a pig, and chickens.”

Visitors will have the chance to meet the animals up close and personal, while also learning about their individual stories and the challenges they have overcome.

Ioakimidou and her husband, Ron Hopkins, will lead tours and share insights into the unique personalities and behaviours of each resident.

"We are beyond thrilled to open our doors to the public and share the incredible stories of our animal residents," said Ioakimidou. "Our goal is to foster a greater understanding and connection between humans and farmed animals while promoting empathy, kindness, and compassion. We believe that by witnessing the beauty and intelligence of these animals, visitors will be inspired to advocate for a more compassionate world."

In addition to the guided tours, the sanctuary hopes that by next year, it will be able to offer educational programs, camps and community events to further engage with the public and raise awareness.

You can book a tour through by email or by text at 778-212-0590.