Vernon woman with apraxia to represent Canada at Miss Universal Global International

Photo: Samantha Sewell

Samantha Sewell will represent Canada at the Miss Universal Global International pageant later this month.

The Vernon woman is a five-time national title holder and will be heading to Orlando, Fla., on July 24.

Sewell owns and manages Raising Stars Preschool, which opened last year to "create a more inclusive start to school for preschool-aged children."

Sewell's platform in pageantry is 'Be Someone's Hero, not a Bystander.' She teaches children and adults how to stand up and look for signs of bullying.

When Sewell was two years old, she was diagnosed with apraxia of speech, a rare neurological disorder that makes it difficult to create words from thoughts.

She had to learn how to speak by learning each mouth movement for sounds and now embraces her disability and is no longer embarrassed by her "apraxia accent."

Sewell hopes that by competing she can show every child that "regardless of any barriers, you can still achieve your dreams and make an impact."

The Miss Universal Global pageant emphasizes culture, and Sewell plans to display Canadian culture as well as the disability culture she is proud to be part of.

Contestants compete in interviews, national costume, evening gown, and casual wear, with scores from those categories going towards the international crown.

While she will also compete in fashion, swimsuit, and photo, those optional categories are for the super model crown.

People's choice voting is on now. The winner has the option to donate funds towards a charity of their choice, or their entry next year.

Sewell will donate to the Apraxia Foundation if she wins.