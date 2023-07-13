Big police takedown in Vernon was in response to multiple crimes

Vernon RCMP say a major police takedown at the top of Hospital Hill Wednesday evening followed a dangerous flight from police that involved a hit and run and a police cruiser being rammed.

Police swarmed in large numbers with guns drawn in the takedown after a vehicle suspected in an East Hill crime was seen near the 1500 block of 37th Avenue.

The Volkswagen Tiguan was allegedly involved in several incidents recently reported to police, including a hit and run collision near Tronson Road earlier in the day.

As officers began to mobilize to the area, the vehicle was again spotted near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Highway 97.

When the officer activated their emergency lights and pulled in front of the stopped vehicle, the driver reversed, then drove ahead, hitting the front of the police cruiser before fleeing southward.

As many as 10 police units swarmed the highway in front of the Vernon cadet camp about 5:30 p.m. as they contained the damaged vehicle.

"All three occupants were safely arrested and taken into custody without incident," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"This was a dynamic situation that unfolded very quickly," says Terleski.

"Our frontline officers did a very good job ensuring it did not escalate preventing any further risk to the public."

Two of the three occupants, all from the Lower Mainland, were later released from custody.

The driver, a 28-year old Surrey man, remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court later today.