Appeal date set for Vernon businessman in wake of sexual assault conviction

Photo: Castanet file photo

A date has been set for a Vernon businessman's appeal of a sexual assault conviction.

Keith Chase, a local business owner and former hockey coach, was found guilty in March 2022 of one count of sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl.

The alleged offence took place in March 2004 in Chase's home the night before a game.

Chase was a friend of the family and the girl's hockey coach.

He was sentenced to 23 months in prison in October 2022.

A notice of appeal was issued soon after.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirms the appeal will be heard by the BC Court of Appeal on Oct. 20.

Chase is also seeking a new trial.