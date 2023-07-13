Vernon Ribfest seeks permanent home at O'Keefe Ranch

Photo: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Vernon's Ribfest is hoping to make Historic O'Keefe Ranch its permanent home.

After three moves in its first three years, the festival is looking to plant some roots.

Organizer Elaine Gallacher says last weekend's event "went really well."

"Turnout on Saturday was great," she says, with Friday and Sunday having slightly smaller crowds.

"Overall, we're really pleased with the community support at the new venue."

Gallacher says the O'Keefe location "gives us a lot of room to grow."

She says it would be "wonderful" to make it Ribfest's permanent home, and discussions are underway to that end.

"We're looking at what worked and what didn't ... feedback from the ribbers has been really good."

Three rib masters took part: returning ribbers Boss Hog and Gator's, along with newcomer Grizzly Ribs from Vancouver Island.

There's no word on attendance figures, but Gallacher says she and the ribbers are calculating estimates from their sales over the three days.