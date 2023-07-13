Mountain bike stolen from Vernon bike shop in brazen Thursday morning robbery

Photo: Sataco Bikes

A stolen bike in Vernon should be easy to spot – it's the only one in the city not on the showroom floor at Satoca Bikes.

The bikes are relatively rare, as Satoca is the first importer of them to Canada.

Shop owner Mark Hope says someone walked into the 29th Street store Thursday morning and rolled out with the red and blue bike.

He says the bike will be the only one of its kind on the street, as he has yet to sell one of that specific colour and model.

Hope was setting up shop for the morning when he turned his back for a moment.

After hearing a noise from the showroom floor, he looked up and “got a glimpse” of the suspect as they jumped on the bike and rode down the street.

He was unable to get a description of the suspect as their back was to him.

The theft happened just before 9 a.m.

“I was opening up, and I unlocked some of the display bikes to move them around for a new display and the phone rang and then – boom – someone grabbed one,” he says.

The bike is valued at more than $800.

“It was in the shop, but I have a loading dock type door that I open, so it was on the shop floor, but open to the outside,” says Hope.

If anyone spots the bike they are asked to contact Vernon RCMP.