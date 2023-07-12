Police swarm Hospital Hill in Vernon for guns-drawn highway takedown

Contributed

Guns were drawn in a large police takedown that halted traffic on Hospital Hill in Vernon Wednesday evening.

As many as 10 police cruisers converged at the top of the hill on Highway 97 about 5:45 p.m., by the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Officers had guns drawn as witnesses say two, possibly three, men were arrested.

The takedown is said to have followed a pursuit after a white Volkswagen SUV was seen swerving all over the road.

It's not known what initiated the pursuit and arrests.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP and will update as more information becomes available.