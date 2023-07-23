Caetani Centre officially announces its new executive director

Photo: Renée Reveille Bielby

One of Vernon’s most historic sites is welcoming a new executive director.

Laisha Rosnau is taking over the position for The Caetani Centre. Rosnau has many qualities to solidify her spot in the position, but one that stands out is her recent novel, Little Fortress, about the Caetani family.

“Rosnau, an award-winning poet and novelist, was appointed as executive director of the Caetani Centre in June,” the centre says in a press release.

“The author of six books, her most recent novel, Little Fortress, tells the mysterious and intriguing story of the Caetani family through the eyes of their devoted employee, Miss Jüül.”

She says the Caetani story has made a huge impact on the North Okanagan.

“I feel like the spirit and intrigue of this place has been with me for decades already,” explains Rosnau, who grew up on East Hill.

“As a girl and teen, I would walk by the house on my way downtown, and I always wondered what stories lay within.

“It wasn’t until I’d moved away and I returned one summer and I looked through Heidi Thompson’s compilation of Sveva Caetani’s Recapitulation series that I got an inkling that the real-life stories were far stranger and more intriguing than fiction!”

She’s been back in the North Okanagan for the past 13 years, and has been devoted to local history, culture and environmental conservation causes.

She and her husband and children are the resident caretakers of the Bishop Wild Bird Sanctuary in Coldstream.

Most recently, Rosnau was the curator of the Museum & Archives of Greator Vernon, and was previously a lecturer of Creative Writing at UBC Okanagan.

She says she’s passionate about conserving and honouring the culture and heritage of the North Okanagan. Her goal is to honur the lives, stories and legacies of the community.

The Caetani Centre hosts tours of its museum and gallery. Throughout the year it also has an artist in residence, summer music festival, studio tours, outdoor performances, and many other art and culture events.

It also holds Caetani’s full Recapitulation series of 47 large watercolours, a selection of which are on rotating display in the gallery.