Bylaw staff force Coldstream fruit stand to move from longtime spot by college

Chelsey Mutter

Fans of Badhan Orchards fruit stand have taken to Facebook to voice their frustration over the stand being told to leave its longtime location.

The family-run fruit stand is hoping Coldstream will issue it a permit allowing it to return to selling at its regular location.

Karn Badhan says he's applied for a permit, but hasn’t heard from the district.

He says his father has been selling fruit on College Way, across from the college parking lot, for over 13 years. But this year, bylaw officers told the family they couldn’t sell there.

"There was a complaint from somebody in the community.... we've been running it for 13 plus years and never had a complaint," says Badhan.

The stand then moved to the Vernon side of the road, but was told to leave by Vernon bylaw officers.

They've since set up in a new location, on a family friend's lot, on Kal Lake Road.

Badhan says they're losing out on business by not selling in their longtime spot, as loyal customers return to the same location year after year.

His father has seen some of their regulars at their new spot, but not all of them.

Paying for a permit isn’t a problem, he says, as long as they can get one.

"We'd be happy if we could go back there, and like I said, we'll follow up legally, if they can give us a permit where we only do this for six to eight weeks out of the year."

He says they’ve been getting a lot of support on social media.

"RANT to whoever complained about the cherry/peach truck parking near OK College and forced him to move, but RAVE to the delicious cherries!" Kathryn Douglas-Campbell wrote on Vernon's Rant and Rave Facebook page.

"Everybody needs to complain to bylaw that the guy isn't by the college anymore – maybe we can get him back to his old spot," added Jarrett Cox.

"He's been selling there for years, and I always stopped for cherries on the way to the lake," wrote Michelle Ryall.

Badhan says he doesn't mind the new location, but their regular customers are wondering where they are.