LifeLabs opens new patient care centre in Vernon

Tracey Prediger

Another option is now available for residents needing medical lab work done.

LifeLabs opened a new patient services centre Wednesday at The Shops at Polson Park, off Highway 6 in Vernon.

"LifeLabs is grateful to work with the Ministry of Health and identify areas of need, and they let us know there was need in this community," LifeLabs vice-president Thomas Marshall said as the ribbon was cut to open the facility.

Community growth and staff shortages have been attributed to long patient wait times at medical labs in Vernon and across the region over the past couple of years.

LifeLabs is hoping to alleviate system stress by offering walk-in services and appointments with quick turnaround times.

Marshall says patients registered with Mycare Compass can expect results on the same day or within 24 hours.

"All of our collections from the Vernon location will be transported to the Kelowna Airport, where it will be flown down to the Lower Mainland for testing in one of our two labs in Surrey and Burnaby," Marshall explained.

The Vernon lab will be able to perform chemistry, blood and microbiology testing, and will offer electrocardiogram services, halter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure testing.

LifeLabs is a Canadian-owned company with 120 locations across the province, handling upwards of 25,000 patients a day.

The Polson mall location will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.