Paddleboarder rescued as storm blows up on Kal Lake

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon boater came to the rescue of a paddleboarder in distress when the wind blew up on Sunday.

Vernon Parkhurst says he was out boating on Kalamalka Lake with his wife Darcie and friends when a storm blew in early that evening.

"We decided it was time to get the boat out before the waves became too choppy to get the boat on the trailer safely," says Parkhurst.

They returned to the Kalvista boat launch to find a lineup of boats struggling in the choppy waters.

"We decide to wait out the storm on the lake till it calmed down or the dock was free," says Parkhurst.

That's when he noticed a pair of paddleboarders struggling in the middle of the lake.

"They were hundreds of feet from the shore, one paddleboarder had fallen off of her board and was struggling to get back on in the choppy waves," says Parkhurst.

One of the women managed to stay on her board, "but the wind had taken her far from her friend, and the wind and waves were too strong for her to even consider paddling back to her friend."

The second woman appeared to be in distress as well.

Parkhurst's wife quickly drove the boat over to the woman in the water, and he threw a life preserver to her.

"She was unable to get back on the board in the choppy waves. She was in desperate need of help and had no life jacket on," he says.

"I quickly grabbed the life preserver, tied a rope to it and threw it out to her. She could barely hold on to it as she had been struggling and had no strength left."

Parkhurst lifted her onto the boat, "as she was just dead weight from exhaustion."

They retrieved her board, and the woman said she thought she was going to drown as she shivered in the boat.

After looking for her paddleboarding partner, they learned she had safely made it to Kal Beach.

"We loaded her friend up with her board and drove them across lake to where they came from ... it was very scary for these 20-something girls," says Parkhurst.

He says he's retelling the story to bring awareness to how quickly things can go wrong on the water.

Parkhurst says people purchase boards and "think they are a good enough flotation device to be in the middle of the lake.

"Storms come in quickly ... they should have a life jacket just in case."

He urges boaters to take a look around during such conditions to see if anyone is in trouble.

"It only takes a minute to see if someone is in need of help," he says.