Activity picking up for summer at Vernon Cadet Training Centre

Photo: Facebook/Vernon Cadets

Activity is beginning to build for the summer at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Staff cadets arrived last week for a two-week orientation before the camp's main influx of cadets arrives from across Canada this weekend.

Staff cadets received their kit, uniforms, boots and physical training gear in preparation for the summer's activities.

Last year, the first for the summer camp since the pandemic, saw a smaller contingent of just over 200 cadets graduate. In years past, more than 1,000 cadets have trained at the camp.

The cadets train in marksmanship, drill, ceremony, band, sports and fitness.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the cadet camp.

Camp historian Francois Arseneault says Vernon's is the oldest cadet training centre in Canada.

It was first opened in 1949 as the Western Command Trades Training Centre.

Some 90,000 cadets and staff have passed through the camp gates over the decades.