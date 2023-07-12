Motorcycle smashes through fence in cut-off dispute at Polson Park

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A motorcycle ended up crashing through a fence at Polson Park in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. a Harley-Davidson bike smashed through the chain link fence at the entrance to the park by the Okanagan Science Centre, on Highway 6.

According to witnesses at the scene, there was a dispute over who cut who off on the busy street – the biker or the driver of a car.

One person is being treated in an ambulance by paramedics.

The bike involved appears to be relatively unscathed, but did lose a saddlebag. Another bike is parked nearby.

The condition of the injured biker is unknown.

Police and firefighters also responded to the scene.