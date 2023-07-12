Work to begin on new bridge for Creighton Valley, south of Lumby

Photo: Google Street View

A new bridge is on the way for Creighton Valley, south of Lumby.

A $3.9-million contract has been awarded to Copcan Civil Ltd. Partnership to build the bridge, three kilometres southeast of Lumby.

The Daly Bridge will be replaced with a new, climate-resilient two-lane bridge.

It will be built a higher elevation to prevent Creighton Creek from washing out the important infrastructure.

The existing bridge, built in 1972, is deteriorating and needs replacement.

Modern climate-resilient design standards will give the new bridge increased free-flow capacity to improve drainage in an area prone to flooding.

Work will be conducted through the summer and fall. It will pause over the winter and resume next spring.

Completion is expected in summer 2024.

During construction, drivers can expect minor traffic disruptions.

Work will include construction of a temporary detour bridge for single-lane, alternating traffic while the old bridge is dismantled and the new one is built.

"Replacing this 50-year-old bridge will help safeguard access to homes and businesses in the Creighton Valley area by reducing the chance of flooding or washouts," MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a press release.