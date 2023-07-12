Vernon's Italian Kitchen adds new executive chef Prasad Chavan

Photo: Italian Kitchen

Vernon's Italian Kitchen has a new executive chef.

Prasad Chavan is a Sysco Regina spring food expo winner with significant experience in the Okanagan.

He was formerly head chef at O'Rourke Family Estates (Peak Cellar Winery).

"The restaurant business has many challenges, but we are committed to growing our brands and bringing great food and service to Vernon. The Okanagan is going to keep growing, and we are excited about the future," says owner Katie Dahl.

People are still going out and spending money, says Ian Tostenson, president of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association.

"That pent up demand is certainly still there. Even in spite of inflation and interest rates, people still have this yearning desire to go out," he says.

Spending habits may have changed, but the restaurant industry is still busy, says Tostenson.

Trends are turning from pubs focused just on drinking to venues with food offerings on par with restaurants.

"If you have a pub that has more of an orientation towards drinking, they're suffering because people are going for the whole experience, not just to drink," says Tostenson.

Industry challenges continue to include rising lease and rent costs and the ongoing labour shortage.

Location and clustering with other destination establishments is key to success, Tostenson and Dahl agree.

The Vernon Catering and Hospitality Group includes The Italian Kitchen, Wings Vernon, 1516 Pub and Grill, Top Choice Pizza, and Vernon Catering.