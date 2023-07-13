Vernon dancers return with medals from national competition

Photo: Aviemore School of Highland Dance

Dancers from a Vernon highland studio returned to B.C. as champions and gold medal holders.

A group of five dancers travelled to Halifax for the ScotDance Canada Championship Series July 2-6.

Members of Aviemore School of Highland Dance competed for four days. The event saw more than 900 dancers from across Canada, Scotland, the U.S. and Australia.

Rebecca Acob, 13, took the in Scotdance Canada Open Championship title on the fourth day of competition.

“I am so grateful to have had my dance teachers Ms. Cheryl and Ms. Chauntal by my side helping me every step of the way. They helped me through four long days that included an extremely long and hard day emotionally,” said Acob.

During the provincial competition in May, Acob had became B.C. champ of the 12 & Under 14 category.

Fellow dancer Claire Radies was second runner up in the 14 & Under 16 category.

This qualified the girls to compete on the B.C. team on Day 2 of the competition. Acob finished third in her age category in all of Canada.

Acob and Radies, along with Megan Glasser and Bryn Gowen, all from Aviemore, joined with a dancer from Kamloops and two from Scotland to compete in a team choreography age 13 & under 17 category.

The dance was choreographed by Aviemore’s Chauntal Rosborough, and it took home the gold medal in the category.

Dancers were guided by director and owner of Aviemore, Cheryl Rosborough.