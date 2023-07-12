Vernon fire protection bolstered with addition of new auxiliaries

Photo: City of Vernon

Some of Vernon's newest firefighters were introduced Tuesday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services introduced 10 new auxiliary firefighters during an open house at the Predator Ridge fire station.

Residents and members of city council got to meet the recruits, who recently completed basic training and orientation.

As of today, the group is operational out of Fire Station 3 at Predator. The city's other two firehalls are the main station downtown and the Okanagan Landing firehall.

"We are very proud of Vernon's auxiliary force that has been serving this community for many years," said Fire Chief David Lind.

"Auxiliary members in Vernon serve alongside career firefighters and help bolster our department's resources to serve the community at large – particularly during larger fire events."

VFRS had been recruiting members who live or work in and around the Predator Ridge area with the goal of offering more service from Station 3.

"With the graduation of these new recruits from basic training, we are now able to realize that service goal," said Lind.

The department's strategic plan includes staffing Station 3 during high-risk periods and extreme heat events.

With the expanded auxiliary force, the department will be able to deploy firefighters from Station 3 more often.

The auxiliary crew is trained to attack fires from the exterior while more resources are en route. Non-fire responses will continue to be dispatched from Stations 1 and 2.